His parents' 'beautiful boy:' Heartbreak as popular Tiernan Doherty is laid to rest in Carndonagh

Teenager Tiernan Kelly-Doherty had ‘everything to live for’ before his life was taken ‘so suddenly and cruelly’ in a road traffic collision, mourners at his funeral heard on Thursday afternoon.

Hundreds of heartbroken mourners attended the 18-year-old’s Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church in Carndonagh, during which he was remembered as a popular, sport-loving young man who wanted to be a plasterer.

Father Con McLaughlin PP, who was the chief celebrant at the Mass, alongside Fr Peter Devlin and Fr Charlie Logue, told how he was ‘lost for words’ as he ‘tried to navigate through the tragedy’.

He expressed sympathy to Tiernan’s ‘broken-hearted’ parents Kevin and Louise, brothers Kyrin, Cohen and Keegan, girlfriend Kaylah, extended family and friends.

Tiernan Doherty. Photo: Carndonagh FC.

Fr McLaughlin said that, on visiting the wake in Carndonagh over the last few days, he was struck by the sound of silence.

"The first thing I noticed when I approached – there were two tents, one each side of the door. The left-hand side was a tent filled with most of his friends. The thing about it all was that none of them were saying anything – silence. I spoke to them and they just answered quietly. Silence.

"What had happened was too much for them to process. Their friend was taken away suddenly and cruelly.”

Fr McLaughlin told how, sadly, the family had experienced terrible tragedy before as, approximately 14 years ago, Tiernan’s uncle, Kenny, was killed in a road traffic collision at just 27 years old.

Fr McLaughlin described Tiernan as a ‘typical young man of his age’.

"Eighteen years old and yes, everything to live for.

"He was outgoing and full of life. He went to the boys’ school and the community school. Most of the community school pupils are here today, along with many of his friends.”

Tiernan, mourners heard, showed a ‘great interest in the construction industry’ from a young age.

He was a ‘hard worker,’ who had hoped to be a plasterer and was an apprentice in that trade at the time of his passing.

Tiernan also ‘excelled on the football field’ and the gifts offered at the Mass included trophies, a jersey and a ‘picture of him in action’.

Scores of his teammates were also in attendance and honoured him with number ‘8’ jerseys.

Fr McLaughlin also spoke of how many young people ‘think death only comes to old people and that is why it’s so hard to process life being taken away at such a young age’.

"He had just passed his driving test and was on his way to Buncrana. He had responded to phone calls from friends and got out of his bed at around five in the morning to pick them up in the people carrier. I can’t help but think of them also, at this time.”

Fr McLaughlin spoke of how there have been ‘too many tragedies and car accidents all over Inishowen this past year.’

"This all seems too much for a community to process.”

He asked God to protect ‘all our people and young people on the roads to keep them safe’.

"Nobody wants to answer the door to that dreaded knock in the early morning’.

He also paid tribute to the emergency services.

“We give thanks to God for them and appreciate their courage and enduring professionalism.”

As Tiernan’s coffin was carried by his devastated family to his place of rest, the words of a song by Will Dempsey rang out around the church.

They included the line: ‘I don't know why God always takes the good ones first.”

“Don't cry for me, I'm alright I'm better than you know And this life can be a short ride So don't waste it on sorrow And just hold on to those moments And the memories we shared We're both headed for the same place anyway I just beat you there.”