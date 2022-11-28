Mr McDaid, who is in his mid-40s and who lived in the Carndonagh area, was understood to be visiting the county when he was struck by a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal traffic collision in Tuam, County Galway.

Shortly after 12:30am on Sunday, Gardaí were alerted to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the N83 at Cahervoley, Cummer.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

The pedestrian was taken from the scene to University Hospital Galway (UHG) where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, did not require hospital treatment.

The road at the crash site is closed for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are currently in place on the N83 between Corofin Cross and Corrandrum National School.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Road users with camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Mr McDaid will repose at his mum and dad’s home, Neshie and Bernie Neds, Templemoyle, Culdaff.

His remains will arrive in Muff tonight, Monday, November 28 at approximately 10:30pm.

House private tonight, Monday.