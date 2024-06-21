Inishowen welcomes Donegal International Rally as big weekend begins
In a big boost for local businesses and fans, the renowned rally will be based in Inishowen on its first day, with the three stages taking place in Malin Head, Mamore Gap (Urris) and at Coolcross (Clonmany).
The service area will be located in Carndonagh.
The Donegal International Rally is one of the biggest annual events in the county calendar and attracts people not only from across Ireland, but internationally.
The only three-day tarmac rally in Ireland and the UK, it attracts in excess of 70,000 spectators, with close to 400,000 viewers on TV and online.
The second and third days of the rally will take place on Saturday in Knockalla, Garrygort, High Glen and Lough Keely and, on Sunday, in Gartan, Atlantic Drive and Fanad Head.
Meanwhile, ahead of this weekend’s event, the Donegal Road Safety Working Group and An Garda Siochana have issued a crucial road safety appeal to everyone attending to ‘Keep the Race in Its Place.’
Gardai say they will be out in force this weekend and the Donegal Road Safety Working Group says it fully supports its zero-tolerance approach towards anyone disregarding the rules of the road.
Rally supporters are asked to be cautious, use the roads responsibly and be courteous to all road users. Rally followers are reminded to watch the stages from designated safety areas, adhere to speed limits and allow plenty of time to reach their destinations safely
