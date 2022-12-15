Private Rooney joined the Defence Forces in March 2019 and his home unit is the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk. He previously served overseas with the 119 Infantry Battalion UNIFIL. Private Rooney was 23 years of age and was a native of Newtowncunningham, Co. Donegal.

Private Shane Kearney was also injured. Private Kearney joined the Defence Forces in October 2018 and his home Unit is 1 Cavalry Squadron in Collins Barracks Cork. He previously served overseas with the 117 Infantry Battalion UNIFIL. Private Kearney is 22 years of age and is a native of Killeagh, Co. Cork.

On Thursday morning, Óglaigh na hÉireann confirmed the death of one of their peacekeepers in a serious incident in Lebanon last night.

On 14 December 2022 at approximately 21.15 (Irish time), a serious incident took place involving members of 121st Infantry Battalion, UNIFIL. A convoy of two Armoured Utility Vehicles (AUVs) carrying eight personnel travelling to Beirut came under small arms fire. Four personnel were taken to Raee Hospital, near Sidon as a result of the incident. One soldier was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital and another has undergone surgery and is in a serious condition. The other two soldiers are being treated for minor injuries. A medical officer from the 121st Infantry Battalion is currently with the soldiers in Raee Hospital.

The remaining four personnel from the convoy were not injured and are safe and accounted for.

The Chief of Staff of Óglaigh na hÉireann, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy stated, “we in Óglaigh na hÉireann are deeply shocked and saddened by the news of this tragic event and the loss of one of our peacekeepers. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fellow peacekeepers from the 121st Infantry Battalion. Our thoughts are also with those who were injured last night and their families and friends. We have one of our medical officers currently at Raee Hospital and we will ensure that our personnel get the best possible care. Our focus now is to ensure the safety and continued support for all our personnel deployed in Lebanon.