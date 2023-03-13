Damian McGinty and Kylee Vincent’s Rumba made references to ‘Sleeping Beauty’ as they danced to ‘Stay’ by Shakespears Sister.Judge Arthur Gourounlian said: “What an emotional song for a rumba. You turned into a fierce prince charming. We know it’s a technical dance. No room for error. You brought precision and strength. After that performance I hope you stay in the final.”Brian Redmond added: “You could have stayed asleep – but you didn’t. You worked in such details. The simplicity delivered by power. Masculinity wrapped in a softness. The way you crossed the floor at one stage wasn’t great but every other part of that rumba was technically as I love to see it.”Loraine Barry said: " It’s the semi-final so you have to bring your best. That choreography was so good Kylee. All the basic elements but with tricks. You became a leading man. You took on the dominant role. You were leading and supporting Kylee. Cuban motions – get it into the feet and legs, that’s what I saw. I thought this was a stunning competition dance for you tonight.”Damian and Kylee scored 29 from the judges.Following her shock dance-off last week, Eurovision singer, Brooke Scullion and her professional partner Robert Rowiński were back to fight for their place in the grand final. They performed a Cinderella-themed Cha-cha-cha to ‘Years & Years’ and Kylie Minogue’s hit ‘A Second to Midnight.’ Brooke was thrilled earlier this week when Olly Alexander from Years and Years wished her luck in response to her social media post.Loraine said: “If there ever is a moment to showcase yourself it’s the semi-final. Right from the moment you hit the stage, you took off that skirt and did the cha, cha, cha. Those lock steps in the middle, great timing, great feet. I’m blown away by your energy. I’m also blown away by your partnership. Such an evenly matched cha-cha cha. That was sensational.”Arthur added: “ Brooke or Cinderella – I know what it’s like to have two ugly sisters beside you! Perfection is needed, you excelled under pressure in the dance off last week. A big, fun, upbeat dance tonight. Your fairy godmother Panti was looking after you.”Brian said: “ Cha cha is challenging. It was always going to challenge you. When you started you started at such a high level, combining that with those improvements are hard to find. Committed all the weight to the feet. Feet and ankles are on-point. You absolutely smashed it. The quality and technique used in that dance was the quality of a pro. If you are not in the final next week, I’m going to walk down those stairs in glass slippers.”Brooke and Robert scored 30 from the judges.Part three of the show closed with a lively Quickstep by 2FM presenter Carl Mullan and Emily Barker. Carl earned his first ten of the series last week. Jack and the Beanstalk was the inspiration for their dance and the danced to ‘Hit the Road Jack’ by Throttle.Arthur said: “ Fie, fi, foe fum. I smell blood of epic quickstep. All your dances up to now were building up to that performance. You always give this 100%. You take the competition very seriously, but you always bring the fun. Dancing is happiness and you bring the happiness. That was a giant performance.”Brian said: “ You must have been on a diet of jumping beans all week. Your frame was beautiful. Swing section was flat. I know you’re hoping to climb the beanstalk to the final, but I’m afraid with that one little section might have let you down.”Loraine added: “ I disagree with that. The quickstep is fast and difficult. You were having fun and smiling throughout it. That’s show business. It was light and agile in the skipping and hopping. When you slowed down, it gave you control.”Carl and Emily scored 26 from the judges.After a break, it was time for the Dance Marathon, during which time the voting lines were open. All five couples returned to the dancefloor to compete against each other for the first time. It had a Hansel and Gretel theme as they danced to ‘I Want Candy.’One by one each couple was asked to leave the dancefloor by the judges. Each couple were vying to be the last one standing to earn five extra points. The first couple asked to leave the floor by the judges earned one extra point to their judges’ score, with each couple gaining more points the longer they stayed. Kevin and Laura were the first couple to be asked to leave, gaining one extra point. Suzanne and Michael followed next, then Carl and Emily and Damian and Kylee. Brooke and Robert were the last couple remaining on the dancefloor, earning themselves five extra points to their score.