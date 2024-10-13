Kyle McDermott: Heartbroken partner tells funeral how 'no words could describe' their love for each other

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The heartbroken partner of Kyle McDermott has paid tribute to her ‘soulmate’ and told how she is ‘beyond grateful’ she had the ‘honour’ of being loved by him.

Chloe McGonagle was speaking at the funeral of 24-year-old Kyle, from Castlecooley in Burt, Co.Donegal, on Sunday afternoon in St Aengus Church in Burt.

The church was overflowing with mourners, who were all devastated at the untimely loss of a young man described by Father Paddy Baker as ‘one of the most purest, kindest, gentlest souls you could ever deserve to meet’.

Many people from Ballymagorry in Strabane, where Kyle died, were in attendance, as was retired Parish Priest of Strabane, Fr Declan Boland, who was one of a number of con-celebrants of the Mass.

Fr Baker, CC of Burt, Inch and Fahan, told mourners how the community had been left ‘so devastated’ by Kyle’s tragic and untimely loss.

From the day Kyle was born, said Fr Baker, he ‘always had a big infectious smile on his face’.

He was also a young man who ‘lit up every room he went into’ and ‘had a heart of gold’.

Kyle and Chloe, mourners heard, met in Liverpool and from day one, ‘never left each other’s side’.

Fr Baker also spoke of Kyle’s love for diggers and his work and how he had plans to open his own business.

“Kyle’s passion in life, ever since he could walk, was to drive a digger – and he’s one of the best digger drivers, I’m told, around here, with a talent no one could match.”

“His dream was to own his own business. He was going to call it ‘KMac Construction.”

Fr Baker added: “Kyle learned everything he knew from his daddy about diggers, since he was able to walk.”

“He always believed that if you thought you were the best, you would never get any better. He was so humble – such a humble young lad.”

Kyle also had an artistic side and loved to draw and his talent was evident in his sketches.

"He was a man of many, many talents and could put his hand to anything, an adoring family man and his mammy’s blue eyed boy.”

A small digger and a sketch were presented as gifts during the Mass.

Addressing Kyle’s family, including his parents, Stephen and Claire, siblings Stephanie, Arden and Sheehan and partner Chloe, Fr Baker said it was ‘very hard to put into words the grief you mist be feeling, to lose someone so tragically and so suddenly’.

Kyle’s cousin, Christopher, read an acknowledgement from the McDermott and McGonagle families, in which they expressed their thanks for the ‘love, kindness and empathy’ shown to them in such a ‘heartbreaking time’.

They added how they will ‘forever be indebted to the amazing emergency service personnel and hospital staff, who treated Kyle and our families with the utmost respect in his last moments and all who continue to offer help and support’.

They continued: “We, as a family, are heartbroken from losing our beautiful Kyle. There will never be a day that passes that he will not be on our minds and in our hearts’.

Chloe, supported by her mammy, read a letter to her ‘beautiful,’ Kyle, who, she said, was her ‘soulmate and best friend in the world.’

She said: “We fell in love instantly and were inseparable ever since. No time in the world would have ever felt like enough together and no words could describe the love we have for each other’.

Chloe told how Kyle made her the ‘happiest girl in the world’ and said he made every day ‘brighter just by being in it’.

Mourners heard how Kyle idolised his family and was ‘one of a kind, with the purest, kindest heart’.

“You cared so deeply for everyone in your life and would have done anything to help anyone.”

In turn, everyone who met Kyle ‘adored’ him, said Chloe, who added how his mammy and daddy ‘raised such a talented, hardworking, genuine, beautiful soul and they should be so incredibly proud of the man that you were.”

She added how Kyle made her laugh every day and loved his work.

“You were so passionate about your work and just loved what you did. Even though your talent was amazing at everything you did, you always stayed so humble about it,

“I hope you are driving the best rubber duck up there, and that KMac Construction is thriving.”

“Thank you for always looking after me, being there for me through thick and thin, being my biggest supporter and and showing me what unconditional love looks like. We had so many plans for our future together and had our whole lives ahead of us.

“But, your gentle soul was too precious for this world and all I can do now is try and make you proud.

“I am beyond grateful that you came into my life and I had the honour of being loved by you.

“You will be missed and loved every second of every single day, and will be in my heart always, my beautiful, beautiful boy. I will cherish the memories we made together forever and I know everyone will.

"Please watch over us all until we meet again, rest now in paradise, my angel. Love, your girl, Chloe.”

Following Requiem Mass, Kyle McDermott was laid to rest in Burt Cemetery. May he rest in peace.