Man (20s) dies in road traffic collision in Moville in Donegal
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the a fatal road traffic collision in Moville, which occurred shortly after 1:30 am.
Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at Ballynally, near Moville. The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to hospital for assessment.
The scene is preserved to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the area, and local traffic diversions are in place.
Gardai confirmed that the local Coroner has been notified, and the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will take place.
Gardaí are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.