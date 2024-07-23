Man dies after getting into difficulty in water off Donegal coast
A man has died after getting into difficulty in water off the coast of Donegal.
Gardaí in Donegal confirmed they were alerted to an incident in the water North West of Donegal on Monday afternoon, July 22.
A Garda spokesperson said: “A male (50s) got into difficulty in the water. He was removed from the water by Malin Coastguard and brought to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
They added: “A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court.”
