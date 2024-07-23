Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has died after getting into difficulty in water off the coast of Donegal.

Gardaí in Donegal confirmed they were alerted to an incident in the water North West of Donegal on Monday afternoon, July 22.

A Garda spokesperson said: “A male (50s) got into difficulty in the water. He was removed from the water by Malin Coastguard and brought to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...