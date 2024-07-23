Man dies after getting into difficulty in water off Donegal coast

By Laura Glenn
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 09:52 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 10:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has died after getting into difficulty in water off the coast of Donegal.

Gardaí in Donegal confirmed they were alerted to an incident in the water North West of Donegal on Monday afternoon, July 22.

A Garda spokesperson said: “A male (50s) got into difficulty in the water. He was removed from the water by Malin Coastguard and brought to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

They added: “A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court.”

Related topics:DonegalNorth West

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.