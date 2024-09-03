Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 60s has died after getting into difficulty in water off the coast of Donegal.

Gardaí confirmed that they and local emergency services responded to an incident at Marameelan, (Dungloe), Co. Donegal yesterday, Monday September 2, shortly before 8pm.

A man in his 60s had gotten into difficulty in the water at the location.

The man was removed from the water.

He was later pronounced deceased.

Gardai said that arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination and the local coroner has been notified.