Man dies in custody in Garda Station in Donegal after being found unresponsive

A man has died in custody in a Garda Station in Donegal after being found unresponsive.

A Garda spokesperson told the Journal that on the evening of Thursday, June 27 a man in his 30s who was in Garda custody at a Garda Station in Donegal was ‘discovered unresponsive in a cell and urgent assistance was requested’.

“Despite resuscitative attempts by medical personnel and first responders who attended, this male was later pronounced deceased.”