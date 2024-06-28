Man dies in custody in Garda Station in Donegal after being found unresponsive
A man has died in custody in a Garda Station in Donegal after being found unresponsive.
A Garda spokesperson told the Journal that on the evening of Thursday, June 27 a man in his 30s who was in Garda custody at a Garda Station in Donegal was ‘discovered unresponsive in a cell and urgent assistance was requested’.
“Despite resuscitative attempts by medical personnel and first responders who attended, this male was later pronounced deceased.”
“As per Garda Policy this matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.”