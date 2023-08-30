News you can trust since 1772

Man dies in road traffic collision in Bridgend in Co. Donegal

A man in his 40s has died in a road traffic collision in Bridgend, Co. Donegal yesterday, Tuesday, August 29.
By Laura Glenn
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 13:19 BST

Gardaí confirmed they attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Carrowreagh, Bridge End, Co. Donegal.

The single vehicle collision involving a car occurred between 8.30am and 9am. The male driver of the car (aged in his 40s) was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road in Carrowreagh was closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene; it has since reopened.

A man in his 40s has died in a road traffic collision in Bridgend, Co. Donegal.A man in his 40s has died in a road traffic collision in Bridgend, Co. Donegal.
A man in his 40s has died in a road traffic collision in Bridgend, Co. Donegal.
Most Popular

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling in the Bridge End to Killea area between 8.00am and 9.30am on Tuesday 29th August, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 0035374 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Related topics:Donegal