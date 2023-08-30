Gardaí confirmed they attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Carrowreagh, Bridge End, Co. Donegal.

The single vehicle collision involving a car occurred between 8.30am and 9am. The male driver of the car (aged in his 40s) was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The road in Carrowreagh was closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene; it has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling in the Bridge End to Killea area between 8.00am and 9.30am on Tuesday 29th August, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.