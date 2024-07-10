Man dies in tragic work-related accident in Inishowen

By Staff Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2024, 13:36 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 13:49 BST
A man has died in a tragic incident in Inishowen, reported to be a work-related accident.

Gardaí confirmed they were were alerted to an incident in the Buncrana area on Tuesday evening, July 9.

A man in his 30s later passed away at the scene.

Gardai confirmed that the local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The HSA (Health Safety Authority) has also been notified and is conducting their own investigation. The accident occurred in the Illies area.

