A man has died in a tragic incident in Inishowen, reported to be a work-related accident.

Gardaí confirmed they were were alerted to an incident in the Buncrana area on Tuesday evening, July 9.

A man in his 30s later passed away at the scene.

Gardai confirmed that the local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

