Man dies in tragic work-related accident in Inishowen
A man has died in a tragic incident in Inishowen, reported to be a work-related accident.
Gardaí confirmed they were were alerted to an incident in the Buncrana area on Tuesday evening, July 9.
A man in his 30s later passed away at the scene.
Gardai confirmed that the local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place in due course.
The HSA (Health Safety Authority) has also been notified and is conducting their own investigation. The accident occurred in the Illies area.