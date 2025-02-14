Man found guilty of rape and murder of Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin in India

A man has been found guilty of the rape and murder of Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin in India.

Vikat Bhagat was found guilty at the District and Sessions Court in south Goa, India, on Friday following a seven-year trial.

Danielle was just 28 years old when she was murdered in Goa in March 2017.

Her mother, Andrea Brannigan, sister Joleen and friend Louise were in court on Friday in India to hear the judgement.

Danielle McLaughlin.

Speaking outside court, Joleen said Danielle’s family and friends were ‘so thankful to both embassies, public prosecutors and lawyers and investigating officers’ involved in their fight for justice.

“They have treated her like their daughter and have tirelessly fought for her. We are so thankful that their hard work has paid off and Vikhat has been found guilty of taking Danielle from us.”

She outlined how they have spent eight years of their lives ‘fighting for Danielle’ and are ‘so thankful’ they can now ‘start grieving her immeasurable loss’.

On a post on the Truth for Danielle McLaughlin Facebook page, they added: “We had Danielle in our lives for 28 years and we wish we could have seen the woman she would have became but because of Vikat she will forever be 28.

"We will never see her smile or hear her laugh and we appreciate all that they have done for our campaign fighting for this outcome.”

They continued: “She was so much more than a daughter, sister and best friend. She lit up every room she entered and touch the lives of all who met her.

"She brought so much good into this world and he so quickly took her from this world with his cruelty.

"We are so thankful that everyone involved in her case has treated her like their daughter and us with how much they have cared and fought so tirelessly for her.

"We are so grateful to have been able to be here for the verdict and to see the Goa that Danielle loved so much.

“Danielle’s truth has finally been heard.”

Vikat Bhagat is due to be sentenced on Monday.