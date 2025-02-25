Man killed in Newtowncunningham work accident named locally as John Roulston

By Laura Glenn
Published 25th Feb 2025, 13:58 BST

A man in his 60s who was sadly killed in a work accident in Newtowncunningham on Monday has been named locally as John Roulston.

Mr Roulston was a popular and extremely well-known member of his community and the wider farming community across the North West.

Gardai in Donegal confirmed that they and emergency services were alerted to a fatal workplace accident at a premises in Newtowncunningham, Co. Donegal on Monday, February 24 at approximately 1pm.

Mr Roulston was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Gardai said that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified and a file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court.

Related topics:DonegalNorth West
