Man killed in Newtowncunningham work accident named locally as John Roulston
A man in his 60s who was sadly killed in a work accident in Newtowncunningham on Monday has been named locally as John Roulston.
Mr Roulston was a popular and extremely well-known member of his community and the wider farming community across the North West.
Gardai in Donegal confirmed that they and emergency services were alerted to a fatal workplace accident at a premises in Newtowncunningham, Co. Donegal on Monday, February 24 at approximately 1pm.
Mr Roulston was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.