Man seriously injured in hit and run road traffic collision in Clonmany
Gardaí are investigating a serious injury hit and run road traffic collision that occurred on Main Street, Clonmany, Co. Donegal in the early of this morning Sunday, May, 12.
Gardai said that, at approximately 12.15am a male pedestrian, aged in his 60s was struck by a vehicle which left the scene of the collision. The injured man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital and has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he remains in a critical condition.
