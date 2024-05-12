Man seriously injured in hit and run road traffic collision in Clonmany

By Laura Glenn
Published 12th May 2024, 15:52 BST
Gardaí are investigating a serious injury hit and run road traffic collision that occurred on Main Street, Clonmany, Co. Donegal in the early of this morning Sunday, May, 12.

Gardai said that, at approximately 12.15am a male pedestrian, aged in his 60s was struck by a vehicle which left the scene of the collision. The injured man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital and has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he remains in a critical condition.

As a result of further investigations, a male driver of the vehicle, aged in his 30s was identified and arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Donegal Division.

The road was closed while a technical examination took place and local diversions are in place.

Investigations ongoing.

