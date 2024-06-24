Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man who died in a diving tragedy off the coast of Donegal over the weekend has been named locally as Patrick Doran, from Leitrim.

It is understood Mr Doran, who was in his 40s, was one of over 100 divers who took part in the North West Dive Rally.

An alarm was raised at around midday on Saturday, June 22 after two divers got into difficulty and a search and rescue operation was launched and co-ordinated by Malin Head Coast Guard.

The operation involved a number of agencies, including An Garda Siochana and the 118 rescue helicopter. Sadly, one of the missing divers was recovered from the sea and announced dead at the scene. Another diver, in his 60s,was taken to University Hospital, Galway, for treatment. It is understood the tragedy occurred in the Teelin Bay area.