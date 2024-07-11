Man who died in Inishowen work-related accident named locally as Anthony Devlin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The man tragically killed in a work-related accident in Inishowen has been named locally as Anthony Devlin.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The father-of-two, who lived at Dun Na Ri Slavery, Buncrana died following the accident in Illies, just outside Buncrana, on Tuesday afternoon.

Anthony, who was in his 30s, is mourned by his loving fiancé Grainne, his cherished sons Joe and Odhran, his loving parents Philip and Una, his sisters Tara, Tina, Leanne, brother in law Ian, his granny Annie Devlin, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and his many friends and the wider family circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony’s remains are reposing at parents Philip and Una's home in Sarida, Ballymagan, Buncrana. He will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 13, following Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill at 11am, with Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Anthony Devlin.

Family Time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only.

Anthony’s funeral can be viewed on Saturday on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

May he rest in peace.