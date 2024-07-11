Man who died in Inishowen work-related accident named locally as Anthony Devlin
The father-of-two, who lived at Dun Na Ri Slavery, Buncrana died following the accident in Illies, just outside Buncrana, on Tuesday afternoon.
Anthony, who was in his 30s, is mourned by his loving fiancé Grainne, his cherished sons Joe and Odhran, his loving parents Philip and Una, his sisters Tara, Tina, Leanne, brother in law Ian, his granny Annie Devlin, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and his many friends and the wider family circle.
Anthony’s remains are reposing at parents Philip and Una's home in Sarida, Ballymagan, Buncrana. He will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 13, following Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill at 11am, with Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Family Time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only.
Anthony’s funeral can be viewed on Saturday on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill
May he rest in peace.