Man's body found at vacant property in Burnfoot in Donegal

By Laura Glenn
Published 9th Jan 2025, 09:22 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 09:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Gardaí in Buncrana have said they are ‘investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male’ following the discovery of a body at a vacant property in Dundrain, Burnfoot at approximately 2:30pm on Wednesday, January 8.

The deceased has not yet been identified and has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Letterkenny for a post-mortem examination.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the local Coroner have been notified.

The scene remains preserved for technical and forensic examination.

Gardai are appealing for information.Gardai are appealing for information.
Gardai are appealing for information.

Gardai said the results of the post-mortem will assist them in determining the course of their investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station 00353749320540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Related topics:Buncrana

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice