Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gardaí in Buncrana have said they are ‘investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male’ following the discovery of a body at a vacant property in Dundrain, Burnfoot at approximately 2:30pm on Wednesday, January 8.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deceased has not yet been identified and has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Letterkenny for a post-mortem examination.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the local Coroner have been notified.

The scene remains preserved for technical and forensic examination.

Gardai are appealing for information.

Gardai said the results of the post-mortem will assist them in determining the course of their investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station 00353749320540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.