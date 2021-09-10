Maroš Šefčovič cites Peace Bridge as example of EU commitment to north with €1bn peace pot to come

The Peace Bridge

In an address at Queen's University, Belfast, he said Brussels will continue to support peace and prosperity across the north and the border counties through its PEACE+ programme despite Brexit.

Mr. Šefčovič said a peace pot of approximately €1 billion euros will help fund projects like the Peace Bridge in Derry.

"The EU has an unshakeable commitment to the people of Northern Ireland to ensure that the peace, stability and prosperity they have enjoyed over the last twenty plus years is preserved.

"After all, the EU is a peace project itself.

"We will therefore continue to support the PEACE+ programme, together with the UK and the Irish government, to the tune of around 1 billion euros.