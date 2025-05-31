Matt Sibanda was 'undeniably wise' and a 'good and kind boy,' funeral hears

Matt Sibanda has been remembered at his funeral Mass as a young man who was ‘undeniably wise and good beyond his years.’

Hundreds of mourners gathered at St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana on Saturday morning to say farewell to the popular 18 year old.

Matt, who lived in Buncrana and was originally from Zimbabwe, sadly passed away alongside his good friend Emmanuel Familola (16) after both got into difficulty in waters off Ned’s Point at Buncrana on May 10.

Buncrana Parish Priest Father Francis Bradley expressed the sympathies of the entire community to Matt’s mother, siblings and grandmother, as well as all his family and friends.

The late Matt Sibanda.

Before the Requiem Mass began, Matt’s aunt spoke of the family’s gratitude to all who had helped them over the past three weeks.

She said: “On behalf of our family, I would like to express our deepest appreciation for the outpouring of support, love and comfort you have shown us during this incredibly difficult time.”

She added how they were ‘especially thankful’ to the entire community, the Church family and the ‘government of Ireland, for standing with us and holding us up when our hearts were heavy with grief.’

"Your presence, whether through kind words, prayers or simply being here today, has meant more than words can ever fully express. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for walking alongside us as we remember and celebrate Matt’s life

"Your compassion has truly been a source of strength. May God bless you all.”

Those in attendance at the funeral included Commandant Joe Glennon, Aide de Camp to An Taoiseach, representing Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris, and his Chaplain, Father Daniel McFaul; Kate Gillen, representing the Department of Justice and IPAS; Principal Kevin Cooley and students from Crana College, Principal Evelyn McLoughlin and students from Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana; Anne McHugh, Chairperson of Donegal ETB, the Safe Haven Church community and representatives from the emergency services.

Father Bradley told mourners how the events of May 10 will ‘remain with us for a long time’.

"While some distance has been drawn now from those terrible moments, the loss of Matt and Emmanuel is still an open wound – a sore blow for all of us, but most especially for their grieving families.

"We are all struggling, still, to come to terms with the loss, still speechless at the suddenness of it, still heartbroken at the enormity of it.’

Matt Sanele Sibanda, said Fr Bradley, was born on April 4, 2007, the third of four children.

He told how, from Matt’s earliest days in Zimbabwe, to his days in Buncrana, he has always been recognised for his ‘quiet but sociable presence, his smiling face and his great ability to always listen and respond with a deeply respectful and generous heart’.

Matt was the eldest child living in the old HSE building in Buncrana, which had been his home since he arrived in late 2003.

With his ‘great gifts and talents,’ as well as the respect he showed to everyone and, in particular, his mother, he ‘became a natural leader, a first among equals.’

“He was undeniably wise and good beyond his years, with an ability to sit with other children, reading, debating and learning with great enthusiasm – always curious to know a little more.”

He ‘adored’ his younger sister and taught her how to ride a bike, played ‘piggy back’ with her and ‘was always kind and happy’.

Matt’s surname, Sibanda, said Fr Bradley, means Lion and the new Pope has taken the name ‘Leo,’ which also means lion.

"Pope Leo and Matt Sibanda shared something important in common, as well as their Catholic faith – the ability to listen to both sides of the debate – never judging but helping all sides to reach a better solution.”

All this, added Fr Bradley, stemmed from Matt’s ‘profound respect for his mother’.

"He always listened to her and her never spoke back to her, not even once throughout his 18 years.’

"He was a man of few words, a good and kind boy, a humble boy who would play with the other children’.

Following Requiem Mass, Matt was laid to rest in Cockhill cemetery.