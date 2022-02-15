Mica redress: SCSI says report will be ‘independent’ with no sliding scale

The body was responding to queries from the Journal following criticism last week after it published its Terms of Reference for a forthcoming report into construction costs for homes built with defective blocks.

In relation to the document, it was indicated that foundations will not be included in the scheme and monies will only cover the costs of restoring houses to pre-2007 building regulations.

Mica Action Group published a letter on its Facebook page in response and PRO Michael Doherty told the Journal the terms of reference document reflected the position of the housing department and not the wishes and needs of homeowners.

Thousands of people across the North West are affected by mica.

In response, the SCSI issued a statement yesterday, in which they also stated they do not use sliding scales in any of its construction cost reports, that the report would cover eight different house types and the report will reflect the most ‘up-to-date’ construction costs.

A spokesperson said: “The SCSI will produce an independent, standalone report on the rebuild construction costs for houses in the north-west within the parameters of the Defective Concrete Block (DCB) scheme.

“The report will cover eight different house types, including estate type houses as well as one one-off rural homes as outlined in the agreed terms of reference. This independent report will reflect the most up to date construction costs for the Northwest and is being undertaken pro-bono by the SCSI in the public interest. The SCSI does not use sliding scales in any of its construction cost reports. The use of a sliding scale in relation to the DCB scheme is a matter for the Minister and Department of Housing.”

In an update issued to members on the Mica Action Group Facebook page on Sunday, Mr Doherty confirmed the SCSI issued an invitation on Friday for homeowners to submit ‘what we think is worthy of consideration as well.’“We did that back on December 10, but we will welcome this. We will work with them and get our own panel together. We will meet with them hopefully early this week and let’s talk it out.”

Mr Doherty said he does believe it is ‘late in the day’ as the final report is due back in two weeks, but said they will ‘take the opportunity and make the most of that.’