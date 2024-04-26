Missing Donegal teenager Steven Boyle 'may have travelled' to Co.Derry area

Gardai in Donegal have said it is believed missing 15-year-old Steven Boyle may have travelled to the Derry area.
By Laura Glenn
Published 26th Apr 2024, 10:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gardaí in Buncrana are renewing their appeal for assistance in locating the teenager, from Magherabeg, Donegal.

Steven was last seen on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and red body warmer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Steven Boyle.Steven Boyle.
Steven Boyle.

It is believed that Steven may have travelled out of the jurisdiction, to the Co. Derry area.

Concerns are growing for Steven's welfare, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Buncrana Garda Station 00353 74 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Related topics:DonegalDerryBuncrana

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.