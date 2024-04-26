Missing Donegal teenager Steven Boyle 'may have travelled' to Co.Derry area
Gardai in Donegal have said it is believed missing 15-year-old Steven Boyle may have travelled to the Derry area.
Gardaí in Buncrana are renewing their appeal for assistance in locating the teenager, from Magherabeg, Donegal.
Steven was last seen on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and red body warmer.
It is believed that Steven may have travelled out of the jurisdiction, to the Co. Derry area.
