Missing person: Appeal for help to find woman missing from Ballybofey

Edel McGirr

Edel is described as being 5’ 1” in height, of medium build, with greenish blue eyes and copper coloured hair.

Edel was last seen in the Ballybofey area. She may be traveling in an 07D registration Grey Toyota Corolla.

Gardaí and Edel’s family are concerned for her welfare.