Missing person: Appeal for help to find woman missing from Ballybofey
Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 25 year-old Edel McGirr, who is missing from the Ballybofey area of Donegal since Sunday, January 9.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 11:40 am
Edel is described as being 5’ 1” in height, of medium build, with greenish blue eyes and copper coloured hair.
Edel was last seen in the Ballybofey area. She may be traveling in an 07D registration Grey Toyota Corolla.
Gardaí and Edel’s family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with any information on Edel’s whereabouts are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station (00353) 74 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.