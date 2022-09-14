Missing person appeal: Inishowen Gardai seek assistance in tracing Bernard McConway
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 26-year-old Bernard McConway who was last seen in the Buncrana area of County Donegal on the evening of Tuesday, September, 13.
Bernard is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a medium build, light brown hair and blue eyes.
Gardaí and Bernard’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Bernard’s whereabouts are asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 00353 74 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.