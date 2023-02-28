Missing person: Donegal Gardai seek information on whereabouts of Aaron Donnelly
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Aaron Donnelly who is missing from Rathmullan, Co. Donegal since February 13.
Aaron is described as being 6 foot in height, of slim build with short black hair. When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and black jacket.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 0035374 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.