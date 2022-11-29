Missing person: Gardai appeal for assistance in tracing Aaron Donnelly, Ramelton
Gardaí in Donegal are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Aaron Donnelly who is missing from Ramelton, Co. Donegal since November 23, last.
By Laura Glenn
Aaron is described as being 5’ 9” in height, of slim build with short brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Aaron’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 00353 74 915 3060, at the the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.