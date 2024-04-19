Missing person: Gardai in Buncrana seeking to locate Steven Boyle
Gardaí in Buncrana are seeking the public's help in locating Steven Boyle, a 15-year-old from Magherabeg, Donegal..
Steven was last seen on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and blue eyes. When last seen he was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and red body warmer.
Concerns are growing for Steven's welfare, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Buncrana Garda Station 09353 74 9320540 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.