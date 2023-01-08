Missing person: Gardai seek assistance in tracing Daena Tighe
Gardaí in Donegal are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 21-year-old Daena Tighe who was last seen in Buncrana, Co. Donegal, at approximately 12 noon on Friday, January, 6 2023.
By Laura Glenn
8th Jan 2023, 12:28pm - 1 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 12:28pm
Daena is described as having long straight brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 ft 6 inches in height.
When last seen, she was wearing black jeans and a Khaki Jacket with fur hood.
Her hair was also tied up in a ponytail.
Daena’s family are concerned for her wellbeing and have sought assistance from An Garda Síochána in locating her.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 00353 74 9320540 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.
You can also contact any other Garda Station.