Daena Tighe.

Daena is described as having long straight brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 ft 6 inches in height.

When last seen, she was wearing black jeans and a Khaki Jacket with fur hood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her hair was also tied up in a ponytail.

Daena’s family are concerned for her wellbeing and have sought assistance from An Garda Síochána in locating her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 00353 74 9320540 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.