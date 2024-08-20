Missing person: Increasing concern in Derry for welfare of Michael MacCrossan

By Laura Glenn
Published 20th Aug 2024, 11:49 BST
Police in Derry have said they are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of Michael MacCrossan, who is being treated as a missing person.

Michael, who people may know as ‘Mickey,’ was last seen in the Altnagelvin area of the City around 10.50pm on August 18, 2024.

Police said his current clothing ‘is unknown’.

If you see Michael or have information of where he may be. you are asked to please contact Police on 101 and give reference number 81-19/08/24

