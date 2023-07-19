Missing person: Police concerned for whereabouts of Michella McSorely
Police in Strabane have said they are concerned for the whereabouts of Michella McSorely.
By Laura Glenn
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:23 BST- 1 min read
Michella was last seen at approximately 6am on Tuesday 18th July in the Clady area.
Michella is described as approximately 5ft8 in height, slim build with long dark hair.
If you have any information on Michella's whereabouts you are asked to please contact Police on 101 quoting ref 152 of 19/07/23
You can follow police updates in Derry and Strabane on Facebook at their page https://www.facebook.com/PoliceDerryCityStrabane