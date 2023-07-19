Michella McSorely.

Michella was last seen at approximately 6am on Tuesday 18th July in the Clady area.

Michella is described as approximately 5ft8 in height, slim build with long dark hair.

If you have any information on Michella's whereabouts you are asked to please contact Police on 101 quoting ref 152 of 19/07/23