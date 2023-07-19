Missing person: Police concerned for whereabouts of Patrick Hargan last seen in Buncrana
Police in Derry and Strabane have said they are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of Patrick Hargan.
By Laura Glenn
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
Patrick is approximately 61yrs of age, 5ft 6 with grey hair and was wearing blue jeans and a check shirt. He was last seen around the Buncrana area on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Should you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Patrick, please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 495 of 17th July 2023. Police appreciate your help.