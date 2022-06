Toni Ann Shea.

Toni was last in contact with family in the Derry area early this morning, Thursday 2nd June at around 2am. She is believed to drive a white Peugeot 2008 and may be in County Donegal.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toni is described as being 5ft1 inches in height, short brown hair in a side parting style, which is longer on one side. Toni may have a piercing on her right cheek and a nose ring.