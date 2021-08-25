Mortgage lenders told they need to ‘step up’ for Mica homeowners

Thousands attended a mica march in Dublin.

A draft letter was circulated among those affected over the weekend, which they are being asked to sign and send to their bank or mortgage institution.

The letter outlines how the issue has ‘been around for over 10 years’ and that the number of affected homeowners is expected to increase ‘five fold,’ with analysis being undertaken in other counties.

It tells how, when the government introduced the Defective Blocks Scheme, it ‘advised homeowners that the banks and mortgage companies had set up dedicated MICA or pyrite departments within their organisation.’

The letter asks if the institution has ‘adhered to this instruction from the Minister’ and if not, why not. It also asks they send on all relevant documentation ‘at hand’ for those affected so they can ‘review and explore the options you have made readily available to assist me with protecting the value of our asset.’

The letter highlight that the homeowner’s house is being declined insurance and added how they are sure that the institution may ‘realise the problem your institution has with the properties for which you have secured as an asset against borrowing.’

It also highlights how any property that does not fall under the scheme, such as a business property, will deteriorate and ‘so too does the value of the security to which your lending is underpinned.’