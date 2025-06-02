New laws to prohibit the overtaking of school buses planned after death of Co.Derry girl

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced her intention to bring forward legislation which will prohibit overtaking school buses which have stopped to drop off or pick up their passengers.

Minister Kimmins said: “Road safety is a priority for me, and recent tragic events have highlighted the need for all of us to be cognisant of the safety of children when they are getting on or off school buses.

“Having asked officials within the Department to explore the issue, it is now my intention to introduce legislation which will prohibit the overtaking of school buses. It is incumbent on drivers to take extra care around buses, and this was highlighted by my Department’s most recent advertising campaign. However, I believe strengthening the law around this issue is an important step in further improving safety for children here.

“Too many families have had their world shattered by receiving the worst possible news after a loved one has set out on a routine journey."

Derry SDLP Fairer Infrastructure Spokesperson Mark H Durkan said his party’s motion dame in response to growing calls for action on this issue and follows the tragic death of 11-year-old Caitlin-Rose McMullan, from Castledawson, who was killed after disembarking from school a bus earlier this year.

“Every parent’s worst nightmare is that their child doesn’t come home from school.

“Yet every day across the north, cars speed past school buses, gambling with children’s lives. The tragic death of Caitlin-Rose McMullan in March has seen a young life cut far too short, devastating her family and community, and we as legislators need to do everything we can to prevent this from happening again.

He continued: “In the US, Canada, and Germany, strong laws already exist to protect children in these vulnerable moments. There is no reason that we can’t do the same here.

“Caitlin-Rose’s memory must drive us to do what we should have done long ago - stop the cars, save lives, and give parents peace of mind that their children can travel to and from school safely.”

Minister Kimmins said she has met grieving families and ‘heard their heartbreaking stories.’

"I am committing to introducing legislation to help prevent more lives being devastated.

“Whilst legislation is being prepared, there are actions we can all take that will help us reach our goal - take more care on the roads, slow down and ignore our mobile phones.

“Have conversations about our shared responsibility as road users with our family and friends to ensure road safety messaging reaches as wide an audience as possible.”

The Minister added: “The Department is using other measures to improve road safety including 20mph zones around schools and work on the delivery of the Graduated Driver Licensing scheme."

Minister Kimmins has also confirmed measures will be put in place to reinforce existing policy around the proper use of signs and lights on buses carrying children to and from school.

Under these new measures, fixed penalty notices will be issued to drivers who fail to operate these lights as required. It is intended that these new fixed penalties will be available for use by the beginning of the new school term in September.