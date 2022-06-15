‘Nothing untoward found’ following security alerts at three Derry locations

Police in Derry have conducted searches in the city following a report earlier today, June 15, that three devices had been left at three locations.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 4:01 pm

Following a number of enquiries and searches in The Diamond, Shipquay Street and Lisnagelvin areas, nothing untoward has been found.

Inspector Tim McCullough said: “However, we would urge the public to be vigilant. If you notice anything which looks out of place or suspicious, do not approach or touch it but contact us immediately on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“Our primary aim is to keep the local community safe and we would like to thank the community for their understanding during the course of our public safety operation this afternoon.”

Shipquay Street: File photo
DerryPolice