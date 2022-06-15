‘Nothing untoward found’ following security alerts at three Derry locations

Following a number of enquiries and searches in The Diamond, Shipquay Street and Lisnagelvin areas, nothing untoward has been found.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Tim McCullough said: “However, we would urge the public to be vigilant. If you notice anything which looks out of place or suspicious, do not approach or touch it but contact us immediately on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“Our primary aim is to keep the local community safe and we would like to thank the community for their understanding during the course of our public safety operation this afternoon.”