Over €20,000 raised overnight for families of Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda

By Laura Glenn
Published 13th May 2025, 11:17 BST
Over €20,000 has been raised overnight for the families of Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda, who died in a drowning tragedy in Buncrana over the weekend.

A Go Fund Me fundraiser was set up by Insight Inishowen on Monday evening to help cover the funeral costs for the devastated families of popular Emmanuel (16) and Matt (18).

They said: "As one of the member groups of The Exchange Community Centre, on behalf of the whole Buncrana Community that has been devastated by Saturday's tragic loss of two beautiful teenagers, Insight Inishowen is raising funds to help cover the funeral costs for their devastated families. Having the privilege to know the boys and the families we are heartbroken by their loss and want to do everything to help ease the financial burden at a time of such unimaginable pain and loss. Please join us in supporting them in their darkest hour.

As a registered charity, Insight Inishowen will ensure that every penny raised will be divided equally between the two grieving families.”

Flowers left in memory of Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda at Ned's Point in Buncrana.placeholder image
Flowers left in memory of Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda at Ned's Point in Buncrana.

In just a few hours, thousands of euro had been raised and by Tuesday morning, the funds passed 20,000 euro, double the initial target of 10,000 euro.

