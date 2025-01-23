Police concerned for welfare of missing Limavady man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare and safety of 27-year-old from Limavady.

Kyle Walker is described as being 5' 11'' tall, of a medium build, with brown hair.

He was last seen in the Limavady area on Tuesday, January 21, at around 6.45am.

Kyle is believed to have been wearing work trousers with a green top and a navy blue fleece when he was last seen.

Anyone who knows of Kyle’s whereabouts, or believes they have seen him, is asked to call local officers on 101, quoting reference number 1484 of 21st January.