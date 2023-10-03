Shane Agnew was last seen in Derry City Centre.

Shane, who is from Belfast, is 6 foot three inches tall and of a slim build with dark brown hair. He was last seen on September 30 at around 11.45am in the city centre of Derry. At this time, he was wearing grey coloured trousers, a white and black Adidas top with a white hood and a navy waterproof coat and trousers.