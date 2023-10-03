News you can trust since 1772

Police 'growing increasingly concerned' for Belfast man Shane Agnew who was last seen in Derry City Centre

Police have said they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 23-year-old Shane Agnew, who was last seen in Derry’s City Centre.
By Laura Glenn
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 15:48 BST
Shane Agnew was last seen in Derry City Centre.

Shane, who is from Belfast, is 6 foot three inches tall and of a slim build with dark brown hair. He was last seen on September 30 at around 11.45am in the city centre of Derry. At this time, he was wearing grey coloured trousers, a white and black Adidas top with a white hood and a navy waterproof coat and trousers.

If you have seen Shane, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1372 of 27/09/23

