Police 'growing increasingly concerned' for Belfast man Shane Agnew who was last seen in Derry City Centre
Police have said they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 23-year-old Shane Agnew, who was last seen in Derry’s City Centre.
By Laura Glenn
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 15:48 BST
Shane, who is from Belfast, is 6 foot three inches tall and of a slim build with dark brown hair. He was last seen on September 30 at around 11.45am in the city centre of Derry. At this time, he was wearing grey coloured trousers, a white and black Adidas top with a white hood and a navy waterproof coat and trousers.