Public asked to be patient as authorities deal with 'very serious incident' in Ballymagorry

By Laura Glenn
Published 7th Oct 2024, 12:30 BST
West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has asked people to be ‘patient’ with the local authorities as they deal with a ‘very serious incident’ in Ballymagorry.

Police advised this morning that the A5 was closed at its junction with the Woodend Road, Strabane and Duncastle Road, Newbuildings.

Mr. McCrossan shared that the road was closed at Ballymagorry and it is not possible to pass through the village.

He asked that people seek alternative routes for their journey and be patient with local authorities.

He said the incident was ‘very serious’ and ‘will take time.’

