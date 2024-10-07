Public asked to be patient as authorities deal with 'very serious incident' in Ballymagorry
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has asked people to be ‘patient’ with the local authorities as they deal with a ‘very serious incident’ in Ballymagorry.
Police advised this morning that the A5 was closed at its junction with the Woodend Road, Strabane and Duncastle Road, Newbuildings.
Mr. McCrossan shared that the road was closed at Ballymagorry and it is not possible to pass through the village.
He asked that people seek alternative routes for their journey and be patient with local authorities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.