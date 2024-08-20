Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The holy relics of Saint Bernadette are to visit the Derry Diocese in October.

It has been confirmed that, over September and October, the relics of Saint Bernadette will journey on pilgrimage to Ireland for the very first time, visiting every diocese in the country.

Saint Bernadette was born Bernadette Soubirous on January 7, 1844.

Between 11 February and 16 July 1858, Bernadette, then aged 14, experienced eighteen apparitions of the Virgin Mary in a cave on the outskirts of Lourdes, now known as the Grotto. A canonical investigation by the Catholic Church declared the apparitions to be worthy of belief.

Catholic Saint Bernadette of Lourdes (1844 - 1879), canonized in 1933. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

In 1866, she joined the Sisters of Charity of Nevers at their convent and passed away, following illness, on April 16, 1879. She was beatified by Pope Pius XI on June 14, 1925 and canonized on December 8, 1933. Hundreds of thousands of people across the world now visit Lourdes as a place of pilgrimage.

The visitation of the holy relics has been outlined as an opportunity to have Lourdes come to each diocese, so that everyone can experience the pilgrimage in Lourdes at home in Ireland.

The tour of Saint Bernadette’s holy relics will run from September 4 to November 5, 2024.

Saint Bernadette’s relics will visit the Derry Diocese, hosted by Saint Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry, on October 13 and 14.

September 1957: Pilgrims outside the family home of St Bernadette at Lourdes, France. (Photo by Bert Hardy/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

They will visit Letterkenny, the Diocese of Raphoe, at St Eunan’s Cathedral, in the days beforehand, October 11 and 12.

You can read more at https://stbernadette.ie/pilgrimage-details/ and follow the Diocese of Derry on Facebook.

Meanwhile, a relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis will be brought to the church St Mary's Church, Bellaghy on Friday, August 30 for veneration from 3 – 9pm.

An exhibition on the devotions and writings of Blessed Carlo is currently on display in the Church.

Blessed Carlo Acutis is due to be canonised next year. He will be the first Saint of the 21st century.