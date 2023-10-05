Renewed appeal for teenager missing from Burnfoot in Donegal since August
Gardai in Donegal have renewed their appeal and are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old who has been missing from Burnfoot in Donegal since August 22.
By Laura Glenn
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 09:14 BST
Stephen Boyle is described as approximately 5’6 in height, of medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes.
It is unknown what Stephen was wearing when he went missing.Gardaí are concerned for Stephen's welfare.
Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 00353 74 932 0540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.