‘Rubble crib’ placed in Buncrana's St. Mary's Oratory raises over €2,000 for Gaza and highlights suffering

The Inishowen branch of the Irish Palestine Solidarity Group have taken down the Rubble Crib which they had placed in St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana over Christmas, raising over €2,000 in donations.

They have called on local people to take action on Gaza.

“128 people have died in Gaza in the past 48 hours from a combination of cold, bombing and hunger,” said Majida Alaskri of the Irish Palestine Solidarity Group.

Majida explained that the situation in Gaza is worse than that portrayed in the media.

Pictured from left: Seamus Meenan, Miriam Killeney, Father Francis Bradley and Majida Alaskri.

Severe winter weather has caused bitter hardship to hundreds of thousands who are sheltering in makeshift tent encampments.

“The people of Palestine are enduring temperatures of - 5 to -7 degrees in tents that often collapse in the heavy rain, and the harsh conditions are causing many deaths from the cold,” she said.

“The best thing Irish people can do to help is to call for an end to the genocide being caused by the Israeli government,” said Majida.

As the crib, made by local man Seamus Meenan, was taken down this week, the group expressed their thanks to Fr Bradley for having the crib in St Mary’s Oratory. They also expressed their appreciation to local people for their generous donations of over €2,000 that will provide crucial humanitarian aid on the ground in Gaza.

“The idea of having a Rubble Crib started last year in Bethlehem, when the Lutheran church put up a rubble crib to represent Jesus, saying that if Jesus was alive today he could be a refugee child,” said Miriam Killeney of IPSG.

“About 700 babies under one have died in Palestine in this war, and at least 17,000 children altogether. All celebrations of Christmas have been cancelled in Bethlehem for the second year running. The baby in a crib wrapped in a Keffiyeh symbolises the thousands of dead children, and those buried under the rubble.

“It was fantastic that we could have the crib in St Mary’s Oratory,” said Miriam.

“It brought it right into the church where it should be, given the whole history of what happened to Jesus at Christmas and what’s happening now. It’s about the children of Gaza, but it’s also about the wider picture of children being caught up in war all over the world, and the bigger picture about what’s happening with the arms trade.”

Miriam also called on local people to take action.

She also called on government to pursue the Occupied Territories Bill "which should be going through", and also stop any facilitation of Irish airspace or air infrastructure for weapons transfer, as well as ending any banking financial dealings with Israeli bonds.

Fr Bradley said “it was so important to have the Rubble Crib - especially in a year when Christmas has been cancelled in Bethlehem, and when you see the tremendous suffering faced by so many people in the Holy Land.”

Palihope, a grassroots volunteer group in North Gaza that supports a group of 20 children orphaned in Palestine this year as one of their activities, will receive almost €2,000.

The recipient of the group’s sterling donations is Fund a Food Drop, a grassroots organisation in southern Gaza, set up by Hilda Orr and based in Derry.

If you wish to donate to Palihope, Fund a Food Drop or Medical Aid Palestine, you can contact them on Facebook or on their websites.