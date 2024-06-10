Sadness as young man killed in Moville collision is named locally as Jimmy McKenna

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The young man who tragically died in a road traffic collision in Moville in the early hours of Sunday morning has been named locally as Jimmy McKenna.

Mr McKenna, who was in his 20s and from Buncrana, died after being struck by a car at Ballynally, Moville shortly after 1.30am on Sunday, June 9.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for assessment.

It is understood Mr McKenna was leaving a music venue that had been set up in the town. The Inishowen Vintage Show was cancelled on Sunday following the tragedy.

The late Jimmy McKenna.

The young man was extremely well-known in the local area and is the son of James and Michelle McKenna.

James is a former station officer at Buncrana Fire Station and Michelle owns a childcare facility in Buncrana. She is also the County Secretary of the Donegal Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

Numerous tributes have been paid to Jimmy since his untimely passing.

Gardaí are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Moville area around the time of the collision are requested to provide it to Gardaí.