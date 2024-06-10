Sadness as young man killed in Moville collision is named locally as Jimmy McKenna
Mr McKenna, who was in his 20s and from Buncrana, died after being struck by a car at Ballynally, Moville shortly after 1.30am on Sunday, June 9.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital for assessment.
It is understood Mr McKenna was leaving a music venue that had been set up in the town. The Inishowen Vintage Show was cancelled on Sunday following the tragedy.
The young man was extremely well-known in the local area and is the son of James and Michelle McKenna.
James is a former station officer at Buncrana Fire Station and Michelle owns a childcare facility in Buncrana. She is also the County Secretary of the Donegal Ladies Gaelic Football Association.
Numerous tributes have been paid to Jimmy since his untimely passing.
