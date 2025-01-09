Sea swimmers warned of hypothermia after local woman gets into difficulty

By Laura Glenn
Published 9th Jan 2025, 12:39 GMT
Sea swimmers have been warned of the dangers of hypothermia after a ‘local woman’ who got into difficulty shared her experience.

Lough Swilly RNLI has told how the lady got in contact with them recently to ‘share her experience of developing hypothermia after staying in the water longer than normal.’

On a post on Facebook, they said that the experienced dipper got in trouble as she tried to locate her partner on the shore.”

She sustained some injuries when she came ashore.

The Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat.The Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat.
"She was in a confused state and came ashore in an unfamiliar area, cutting her legs on the rocks and brambles.

“Thankfully, her partner located her, and she quickly received medical attention.

Lough Swilly RNLI urged the public to be careful in the sea, especially during this cold snap.

For further information on water safety, see https://watersafety.ie or on https://rnli.org/safety

