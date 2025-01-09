Sea swimmers warned of hypothermia after local woman gets into difficulty
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lough Swilly RNLI has told how the lady got in contact with them recently to ‘share her experience of developing hypothermia after staying in the water longer than normal.’
On a post on Facebook, they said that the experienced dipper got in trouble as she tried to locate her partner on the shore.”
She sustained some injuries when she came ashore.
"She was in a confused state and came ashore in an unfamiliar area, cutting her legs on the rocks and brambles.
“Thankfully, her partner located her, and she quickly received medical attention.
Lough Swilly RNLI urged the public to be careful in the sea, especially during this cold snap.
For further information on water safety, see https://watersafety.ie or on https://rnli.org/safety
You can follow Lough Swilly RNLI on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/rnliloughswilly
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.