Sea swimmers warned of hypothermia after local woman gets into difficulty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sea swimmers have been warned of the dangers of hypothermia after a ‘local woman’ who got into difficulty shared her experience.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lough Swilly RNLI has told how the lady got in contact with them recently to ‘share her experience of developing hypothermia after staying in the water longer than normal.’

On a post on Facebook, they said that the experienced dipper got in trouble as she tried to locate her partner on the shore.”

She sustained some injuries when she came ashore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat.

"She was in a confused state and came ashore in an unfamiliar area, cutting her legs on the rocks and brambles.

“Thankfully, her partner located her, and she quickly received medical attention.

Lough Swilly RNLI urged the public to be careful in the sea, especially during this cold snap.

For further information on water safety, see https://watersafety.ie or on https://rnli.org/safety

You can follow Lough Swilly RNLI on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/rnliloughswilly