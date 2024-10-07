Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The search for a kayaker who went missing off the coast of Donegal last week was continuing on Monday afternoon.

The kayaker has been named locally as Paul Buchanan, who lives in Ramelton and is originally from Newtowncunningham.

Mr Buchanan, who has an chartered accountancy practice in Letterkenny, and is in his 50s, set off from from Machaire Gathlán pier, north west of Gaoth Dobhair on Thursday evening, October 3, around 5pm.

He failed to return and a massive sea search got underway, co-ordinated by Malin Head Coastguard and Bunbeg Coastguard.

On Friday evening, a kayak was found north of Tory Island.

A Mass took place on Saturday morning in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton for Mr Buchanan and his family.

Mr Buchanan, a father-of-two, is extremely well-known across the north west. He is secretary of the Minor Board of GAA club CLG Baile na nGalloglach, who have suspended all club activity until further notice.