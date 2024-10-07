Search for missing Donegal kayaker continues

By Laura Glenn
Published 7th Oct 2024, 14:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The search for a kayaker who went missing off the coast of Donegal last week was continuing on Monday afternoon.

The kayaker has been named locally as Paul Buchanan, who lives in Ramelton and is originally from Newtowncunningham.

Mr Buchanan, who has an chartered accountancy practice in Letterkenny, and is in his 50s, set off from from Machaire Gathlán pier, north west of Gaoth Dobhair on Thursday evening, October 3, around 5pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He failed to return and a massive sea search got underway, co-ordinated by Malin Head Coastguard and Bunbeg Coastguard.

The search is continuing for missing kayaker Paul Buchanan,The search is continuing for missing kayaker Paul Buchanan,
The search is continuing for missing kayaker Paul Buchanan,

On Friday evening, a kayak was found north of Tory Island.

A Mass took place on Saturday morning in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton for Mr Buchanan and his family.

Mr Buchanan, a father-of-two, is extremely well-known across the north west. He is secretary of the Minor Board of GAA club CLG Baile na nGalloglach, who have suspended all club activity until further notice.

Related topics:Donegal

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice