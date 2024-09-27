Search for missing Donegal man Cian Langelaan continues four years on
Gardai in Donegal have highlighted the continuing search for Cian Langelaan, four years after he was last seen.
The last known sighting of Cian was on Sunday, September 27 2020 in the Hornhead area, Donegal.
Cian, aged 27 at the time, was reported missing from the Falcarragh area.
Cian is 5 ft 8 inches tall and of medium build.
He has sandy coloured hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and black boots on one of the last occasions that he was observed.
