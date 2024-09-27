Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gardai in Donegal have highlighted the continuing search for Cian Langelaan, four years after he was last seen.

The last known sighting of Cian was on Sunday, September 27 2020 in the Hornhead area, Donegal.

Cian, aged 27 at the time, was reported missing from the Falcarragh area.

Cian is 5 ft 8 inches tall and of medium build.

He has sandy coloured hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and black boots on one of the last occasions that he was observed.

Gardai said that if anybody has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Cian or any information that might assist with the investigation, they are urged to contact Milford Gardaí on 00353 74-9153060 or to call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.