Second protest organised by Justice for Rebecca Browne campaign
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rebecca, who was 21 and from Derry, died in May last year after she was struck by a Garda patrol car at Ludden, near Buncrana.
The collision was referred to the Garda Ombudsman (GSOC). Last month, it was confirmed that the Director of Public Prosecutions ruled that no Gardai would be prosecuted.
The family told how they were ‘devastated’ by the decision.
Following the decision the ‘Justice for Rebecca Browne Campaign’ was established.
A protest was held in December at the Ludden Beach car park and it has been confirmed that a second protest will now take place outside Buncrana Garda Station at 1pm on February 2.
The campaign has encouraged everyone in attendance to wear blue in Rebecca’s honour and will have Justice for Rebecca T shirts available.