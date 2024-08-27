Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second young person from Derry has died three days after the fatal road traffic collision which also claimed the life of his cousin.

The second victim in the road tragedy has been named locally as Eoghán Dawson.

Mr Dawson was taken from the scene of the single vehicle collision at Cross, Quigley's Point, Co. Donegal on Saturday night and transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following the collision, but passed away today, August 27.

Many poignant tributes are being made to the young man online, with one describing him as an ‘absolute character’.

Eoghán is the second person to pass away following the collision, which occurred at approximately 11.15pm on Saturday, August 24.

Kían Dawson-Kirk, a passenger in the vehicle, was also fatally injured. The 16-year-old will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 00353 74 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.