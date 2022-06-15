Security alerts in Derry City Centre and Waterside

Police in Derry are dealing with a report made this afternoon, June 15, that three devices have been left at three different locations in the city.

Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 3:30 pm
Shipquay Street. File photo DER1720GS - 025
Inspector Tim McCullough said: “We recognise that as we work to make these scenes safe, there may be an impact on traffic, to local residents and businesses.

“Our officers are at these scenes in The Diamond area, Shipquay Street area and Lisnagelvin area and we ask that you adhere to any directions in place.

“We will work to keep disruption to a minimum, however, your safety is our priority and we will not take any chances.

“We ask for your co-operation and patience as we deal with these incidents and we will keep you updated.”

