'Shock and sadness' as man killed in Clonmany road traffic collision named locally as Michael Toland

The gentleman killed in a road traffic collision in Clonmany on Wednesday evening has been named locally as Michael Toland.

Mr Toland, from Annagh, Clonmany, was a popular and valued member of his community.

His death has devastated not just Clonmany, but Inishowen as a whole, as the peninsula mourns multiple road deaths in recent months.

Mr Toland, who was in his 80s, passed away following the collision, which occurred at approximately 6.20pm.

Inishowen Cathaoirleach Councillor Jack Murray said the community would rally around Mr Toland’s family in the days and months ahead.

"The community in Inishowen is shocked and saddened at the tragic loss of life in the peninsula again and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at such an horrendous time.

"As always, the community of Inishowen will rally in support of the family at such a difficult time.”

Gardaí said the collision involved a pedestrian and a van and are appealing for witnesses. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Mr Toland, a father and grandfather, who was the beloved husband of Frances, will be laid to rest on Saturday, September 21, at 10.30am, going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

For further funeral details, please see: https://www.facebook.com/comiskeyfuneraldirectorsclonmany